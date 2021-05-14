Israel’s annual inflation up 0.8 pct, highest in nearly 2 years

Israel’s annual inflation over the past 12 months increased by 0.8 percent, the state’s Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

This is the highest annual inflation figure in Israel since June 2019, it said.

Despite the rise, the latest figure is still below the annual government inflation target ranging from 1 percent to 3 percent.

The data also showed that since the beginning of 2021, Israeli inflation has increased by 1.1 percent.

According to the bureau, Israel’s consumer price index (CPI), a major indicator of inflation, rose by 0.3 percent in April month on month, after registering a 0.6-percent increase in March.

April’s rise was mainly due to a 3-percent increase in prices of fruits and vegetables, along with a 2.8-percent increase in food prices, it added.