Lebanon records 213 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Lebanon registered on Friday 213 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 535,181, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus increased by 17 to 7,586.

Firas Abiad, director general at Rafic Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), said on Friday that RHUH will close one of its four COVID-19 intensive care units given the drop in cases.

Abiad called upon all the Lebanese people to wear masks and take the necessary precautionary measures in hope to reduce the daily number of infections further.