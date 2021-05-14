People aged over 12 eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. San Francisco

Individuals aged 12 and over in U.S. San Francisco are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, according to an announcement released by the city government.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for this age group, the announcement said.

“This expanded eligibility is important progress in our fight against COVID-19, one that is especially encouraging as we look to fully open all of our schools for full-time, in-person learning,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to make sure all eligible family members are getting vaccinated. When our families are healthy and strong, our city is too.”

On April 13, San Francisco expanded eligibility to people aged 16 and older. More than 75 percent of people who are eligible in San Francisco have received at least one dose of vaccine and the city is currently vaccinating roughly 8,500 residents per day, according to the announcement.

There are approximately 25,000 children aged 12 to 15 in San Francisco, the announcement said.

On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for people between the ages of 12 and 15.