Turkish company cuts electricity supply to Lebanon

Karpowership, a Turkish company, announced on Friday that it has shut off its generators that provide Lebanon with electricity, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

“For a period of 18 months, we … kept on providing power without getting paid and without any payment plan,” the company said in a statement.

The decision to halt power generation came days after Lebanon’s decision to detain the Turkish power ships in line with an investigation into potential briberies and corruption related to them.

The Turkish ships provide around 400 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity per day in exchange for 200 million U.S. dollars yearly.

For years, successive governments have failed to build power stations to solve the electricity problem in Lebanon.

The country needs to produce over 3,500 MWh of electricity to cover the whole country per day while it currently produces less than 2,000 MWh.