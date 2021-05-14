Ukraine, France sign agreements worth 1.3 bln euros

The governments of Ukraine and France have signed four framework agreements worth over 1.3 billion euros (1.5 billion U.S. dollars), the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

The signing took place during the official visit of French Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire to Kiev.

The agreements provide for the supply of 130 Alstom electric locomotives to Ukraine worth up to 900 million euros (1 billion dollars) with a production localization level of 35 percent, and the supply of specialized rescue equipment worth up to 300 million euros (363 million dollars).

In addition, the two countries intend to implement a project to improve water supply in more than 20 settlements of the Luhansk region and a project to improve water quality in certain districts of Kiev. The cost of each project is estimated at 70 million euros (85 million dollars).