UN condemns killing of aid worker in South Sudan

A United Nations senior relief official in South Sudan on Thursday condemned the killing of an aid worker in Budi region of the country.

Alain Noudehou, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, said an aid worker was killed on Wednesday when criminals fired at a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle that was traveling to a heath facility.

Noudehou said the vehicle was part of a team of international non-governmental organizations and South Sudanese government health workers.

He said the team was driving from Chukudum to Kapoeta in an area that has seen several roadside ambushes this year and called on the government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.

The UN official called for authorities and communities to ensure that humanitarian personnel can move safely along roads and deliver assistance to the most vulnerable people in the country.

“I am shocked by this violent act and send my condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. The roads are a vital connection between humanitarian organizations and communities in need, and we must be able to move safely across the country without fear,” he said in a statement issued in Juba.

In 2020, nine aid workers were killed, according to reports.