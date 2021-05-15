Iran registers 7,723 new COVID-19 cases, 2,739,875 in total

Iran on Saturday reported 7,723 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 2,739,875.

The pandemic has so far claimed 76,633 lives in Iran, up by 200 in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in the country.

A total of 2,210,851 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,396 remain in intensive care units, said Lari.

The ministry said 17,882,461 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Saturday, 1,756,095 people have received coronavirus vaccines, with 352,626 taking both doses.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the spread of coronavirus in the country has slowed down and “the solution to overcoming the current situation is to follow health protocols.”

Iran reported its first cases of the disease in February 2020.