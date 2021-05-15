Lebanese soldiers stop pro-Palestinian protesters from crossing Lebanon-Israel border

Lebanese soldiers clashed on Saturday with pro-Palestinian demonstrators while trying to stop them from crossing a barbed wire fence between Lebanon and Israel, the National News Agency reported.

Hundreds of protesters took part on Saturday afternoon in demonstrations on Lebanon’s borders with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Lebanese army soldiers were deployed in the area to prevent any escalations from Lebanon.

A day earlier, demonstrations resulted in the killing of one Lebanese citizen by gunshot as the Israeli army fired machine guns, smoke bombs and tear gas towards Lebanese protesters who tried to break into the Israeli side.

This has sparked anger among Lebanese authorities who asked for the intervention of the international community to put an end to Israeli aggression against the Lebanese and Palestinians.