Morocco to send humanitarian aid to Palestine

Morocco is to send 40 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, official Al Oula radio said on Saturday.

“Moroccan King Mohammed VI, chairman of the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Committee, instructed to send emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” it said.

This humanitarian aid will be airlifted by Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces, and consists of basic medical supplies and food, it added.

Meanwhile, Moroccan Foreign Affairs Ministry denounced “in the strongest terms the violence perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

“The continuation of those acts of violence will only lead to widening the gap, reinforcing resentment and reducing all the chances of peace in the region,” the ministry said in a statement.