Pakistan reaffirms support for Afghan peace process

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday reaffirmed his country’s support to the Afghan peace process for a sustainable political settlement in the neighboring country.

The intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan for ending the long-lasting conflict, Qureshi said in a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, according to the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan welcomed the announcement of the three-day Eid al-Fitr ceasefire by the Afghan parties recently, adding that efforts should continue for a permanent ceasefire.

Both sides also agreed to maintain high-level bilateral exchanges and work together for the further consolidation of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, according to the foreign ministry.