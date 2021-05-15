Thousands of Jordanians hold anti-Israel protests near border

Thousands of Jordanians on Friday marched towards the border areas with Israel and demonstrated in condemnation of Israeli military strikes against the Gaza Strip and the violations against the Palestinians.

The demonstrators, who gathered near the Al-Karama area in the Jordan Valley, a few kilometers away from the borders with Israel, burnt Israeli flags and chanted slogans against Israel’s continued aggression on the Palestinians in Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, the West Bank, and inside Israel.

“We are ready to sacrifice ourselves for saving Al-Aqsa Mosque and helping our brothers in Palestine,” the demonstrators chanted.

They called on the Jordanian government to sever the peace treaty signed in 1994 with Israel and expel the Israeli diplomats in the capital Amman.

The demonstrators also called for opening the borders to enable them to help the Palestinians in their self-defense against the Israeli aggressions.

“Israel wants to evict Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and attacks Palestinians everywhere even the Arab Israelis,” said Sameh Abu Zeid, one of the demonstrators.

“We are here to send a message that we will provide all the support to stop the Israeli attacks and military strikes. We call on the world powers to do more to stop the Israeli occupation,” Abu Zeid said.

Also Friday, thousands of Jordanians held a demonstration in downtown Amman following Friday prayers.

The demonstrators voiced condemnation of Israel’s attacks and called on the international community to intervene to stop the Israeli aggressions.