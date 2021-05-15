UK to speed up COVID vaccination for priority groups amid India-related variant concerns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that the country plans to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination program for priority groups amid concerns over the spread of the India-related variant.

Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, Johnson said those aged over 50 and those considered clinically vulnerable will be able to get a second vaccine dose after eight weeks.

Johnson said the spread of the new variant, known as B1617.2, would not affect the scheduled easing of lockdown in England from Monday next week.

But the prime minister said the variant could cause “serious disruption” to the next stage of lockdown easing on June 21.

Johnson said “at this stage” there are some important unknowns but he believes the variant is “more transmissible” than previous ones, and therefore the race between the vaccination programme and the virus could get tighter.

He said there was “no evidence” to suggest the current vaccines would be less effective against the strain.

Joining Johnson for the press briefing, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said Britain is going “in a very steady but rapid progression in terms of vaccination”, starting with the most vulnerable people, including some people in their 30s.

Whitty said he hopes everybody in Britain has their first vaccine by end of July. “That is the aim,” he said.

The latest development came after four people in Britain have died with the coronavirus variant first detected in India,

Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B1617.2 in Britain have more than doubled to 1,313, up from 520 cases recorded by PHE last week.

According to the latest official figures, more than 36.1 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

From May 17, pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment will also resume, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

People in England will be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 people, and meet indoors in groups of up to six or as two households.

Meanwhile, all remaining accommodation including hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen from next Monday, according to Johnson.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.