Ukraine holds artillery drills near Crimea

The Ukrainian military held artillery drills near the Crimean Peninsula, the country’s Armed Forces said Friday.

In the drills, 220 mm multiple rocket launchers Uragan were used under conditions that are as close to combat as possible, said Joint Forces Operation Commander Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

The commander added that the artillery units are in full combat readiness, and are ready to respond to military threats.

Russia held large-scale military exercises in Crimea at the end of April amid escalated tensions with Ukraine.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have been deteriorating since Crimea was incorporated into Russia in March 2014 following a local referendum. Ukraine says the peninsula was annexed.