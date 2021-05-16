7 police officers injured in Palestinian car-ramming attack

A Palestinian carried out a car-ramming attack in East Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, injuring seven police officers, Israel’s authorities said.

The incident took place in Nablus Road, near Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem, where the planned eviction of Palestinians from their homes has sparked weeks-long violent clashes.

According to a police statement, the suspect rammed his car at a group of policemen and paramilitary Border Police officers before the police shot and “neutralized” him.

Israel’s Magen David Adom said that five officers were lightly injured and two others sustained medium-to-serious injuries. One of them was wounded by a bullet that a policeman fired at the suspect, according to Channel 12 TV news.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported that the suspect was killed by the police fire.

The incident came amid one of the worst flare-ups between Israel and the Palestinians.