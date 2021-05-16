Abbas holds first phone call with Biden, discussing tension in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday held a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, discussing the ongoing tension in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh said in a press statement that it is the first phone conversation between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.

Al-Sheikh said the two presidents talked about the heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip, but the minister did not mention more details on whether Abbas and Biden discussed a truce to end the bloody conflict.

Also on Saturday, Biden held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.