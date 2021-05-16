Algeria reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, 125,311 in total

Algeria on Sunday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 125,311.

The death toll from the virus rose to 3,374 after eight new fatalities were added, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 108 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 87,359, the statement added.

The President of Algerian National Medical Association Mohamed Berkani on Sunday reiterated the “need” to abide by strict health rules, especially the obligation to conduct PCR and antigen tests before the reopening of borders, the official APS news agency reported.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the Council of Ministers will discuss the issue of reopening the borders in a regular meeting on Sunday.

Algeria closed its borders in March 2020 after the first COVID-19 case in the country was confirmed.