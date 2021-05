Colombia on Saturday reported a record daily count of 530 deaths from COVID-19, raising the nationwide death toll to 80,780, the ministry of health and social protection said.

Meanwhile, 18,873 new infections were reported, bringing the nationwide tally to 3,103,333, the ministry said.

A total of 7,232,840 doses of vaccine have been administered in the South American country and 2,764,693 people have been fully inoculated.