Cuba reports new record for daily cases of COVID-19

uba reported on Saturday 1,383 new cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a new record for daily cases.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, at total of 123,221 cases and 796 deaths have been registered so far.

“This is the time with the greatest epidemiological complexity that Cuba has faced,” said the ministry’s director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran.

Havana, which reported 784 cases in its 15 municipalities, has the highest contagion rate in the country, with 446.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Starting this week, the health ministry carried out mass vaccinations against COVID-19 in seven municipalities of Havana and will continue in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba, and Isla de Juventud.

The most advanced Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana-02 and Abdala, will be used in this program, while three others, Soberana-01, Soberana Plus, and Mambisa, are in different phases of clinical trials.