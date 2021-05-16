Freiburg hold newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern

Freiburg came back twice and shared the spoils with Bayern Munich, while Robert Lewandowski’s 40th goal of the season equaled Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga goal record on Saturday.

From the kick-off all eyes were on Lewandowski on his quest to break Muller’s long-standing record, as Bayern had already sealed its ninth straight Bundesliga title last weekend.

Lewandowski didn’t need long to get his name on the scoreboard as Lukas Kubler fouled Thomas Muller inside the box, allowing the Poland international to slot home his 40th goal of the campaign from the spot in the 26th minute.

It was a short-lived joy for the German giants though, as Freiburg responded well and restored parity three minutes later when Manuel Gulde headed home Vincenzo Grifo’s pinpoint corner to the near post.

Bayern remained in control of the proceedings but lacked ideas to overcome Freiburg’s well-positioned defense in the first half.

After the restart, the visitors thought they had taken the lead again but Leroy Sane’s solo run and goal was ruled offside in the 51st minute.

Bayern increased the pressure and Sane cut a better figure in front of the target moments later as the German international poked home Muller’s build-up work, making it 2-1 two minutes later.

Freiburg once again almost fought back immediately but Ermedin Demirovic rattled only the side netting from very close range with 54 minutes played.

The German record champions retracted with the narrow lead and allowed Freiburg to take over. The hosts almost leveled the scores in the 71st minute, but Bayern’s back-up goalkeeper Alexander Nubel saved promising chances from Lucas Holer and Janik Haberer in quick succession.

Nubel was hapless moments later though, as Christian Gunter traded passes with Grifo before drilling the ball from the edge of the box into the far corner with 81 minutes gone.

Lewandowski had a couple of chances to kill the game but was uncharacteristically unable to overcome Freiburg custodian Mark Flekken from very close range in the closing stages.

Despite a share of the spoils, Freiburg dropped to the 10th spot in the table, while Bayern untouchable out front.

Elsewhere, already-relegated Schalke upset Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 to extend the Eagles’ winless run to three games.

Borussia Monchengladbach suffered a setback in its hunt for a berth in Europe after Stuttgart came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win away from home.

Augsburg secured another season in Germany’s top-flight after clinching a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen, who slip into a relegation play-off spot with one round to spare.

Bayer Leverkusen secured their berth in the UEFA Europa League after sharing the spoils with Union Berlin following a 1-1 draw.

Arminia Bielefeld took a point for its relegation battle after bouncing back to a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim, and Hertha Berlin stay up after wrapping up a much-needed point following a goalless stalemate with relegation-threatened Cologne.

On Sunday, Mainz host Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig encounter Wolfsburg to conclude the 33rd round of matches.