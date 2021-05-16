Iran’s 1st vice president registers to run for president

Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Saturday registered to run for the country’s upcoming presidential election scheduled on June 18.

“I am coming (to elections) for providing openings in the life of people, development of Iran and to start a new phase for reforms,” Jahangiri was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as saying on the sidelines of his registration.

Over the past years, Iran has faced various problems, and is currently in need of real openings in people’s livelihood and comprehensive development of the country, he added.

He said he would seek the removal of sanctions and sustainable economic growth, adding that employment and redistribution of equitable wealth are on the agenda of his presidential campaign.

Next four years would be a golden opportunity to move towards securing national interests and de-escalation of tensions inside and outside the country, he added.

On Saturday, the final day of the registration process, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also registered to run in the presidential campaign.

Iran’s Ministry of Interior Affairs on Tuesday officially started registering candidates for the 13th presidential race.

After the registration, the Guardian Council of the Constitution, the country’s highest legislative body, will start to assess the qualification of the applicants and release the names of qualified candidates by May 27.

The nominees will have 20 days to campaign before the election day.