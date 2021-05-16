Israeli killed by Gaza rocket attack on central Israel

An Israeli was killed in a rocket attack on central Israel on Saturday, Israeli authorities said.

Carmel Shama-Ha’Cohen, mayor of Ramat Gan city outside Tel Aviv, told reporters that a 50-year-old man died after a rocket hit a road outside his residential building in Ramat Gan.

Dozens of rockets were fired toward the Tel Aviv area, the Ben Gurion Airport, and southern Israel, the Israeli military said in a statement.

It said that its anti-rocket Iron Dome system was activated, intercepting most of the rockets.

Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian group that runs the Gaza Strip, said in a statement that the barrages were “a revenge” for the killing of 10 Palestinians, mostly children, in Israeli strikes early on Saturday.

Since Monday, Israel has pounded Gaza with hundreds of air strikes and shells, killing at least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women. Rockets fired by militant groups in Gaza killed 10 people.

The violence was the worst escalation between Israel and the besieged Palestinian enclave since 2014.