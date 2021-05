The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, May 16.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 162,607,307

U.S. 32,924,903

India 24,684,077

Brazil 15,586,534

France 5,925,071

Turkey 5,106,862

Russia 4,883,734

Britain 4,464,663

Italy 4,153,374

Spain 3,604,799

