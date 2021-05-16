Tunisia reports 552 new COVID-19 cases, 325,832 in total

Tunisian Health Ministry on Saturday reported 552 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 325,832.

The death toll from the virus rose by 52 to 11,779 in Tunisia, and the total number of recoveries reached 325,832, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Tunisian Minister of Health Faouzi Mehdi inaugurated a new COVID 19 vaccination center in the capital Tunis with a capacity of vaccinating 2,000 people per day.

“The health ministry is examining ways to open other centers in different governorates of the country in order to accelerate the pace of vaccination and benefit from the doses necessary to successfully slow the spread of the pandemic,” said Mehdi.

Mehdi described the epidemic situation in the country as “stable,” expressing the wish to see the number of infections to drop further.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 540,000 Tunisians have received the vaccines, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.