UK records another 1,926 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Another 1,926 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,450,777, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported another four coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,679. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 36.5 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned Sunday that the coronavirus variant first detected in India can “spread like wildfire” among those who haven’t had a jab.

The variant is “becoming the dominant strain in some parts of the country” such as Bolton and Blackburn, he told Sky News.

On a more positive note, he said there is a “high degree of confidence” that the current vaccines are effective against the variant.

He described the current situation as “a race between the vaccination program and the virus”, with the new variant having “given the virus some extra legs in that race”.

British experts have warned that the next stage of lockdown easing in England slated for Monday should be approached “with utmost caution”.

From Monday, pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment will also resume, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

People in England will be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 people, and meet indoors in groups of up to six or as two households.

Meanwhile, all remaining accommodation including hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen from Monday.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.