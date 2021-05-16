Vietnam reports 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 127 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Saturday to 6 a.m. local time Sunday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,112, according to its Ministry of Health.

They are all locally transmitted cases detected in lockdown areas and quarantine facilities in northern localities, including 98 in Bac Giang province, 23 in Bac Ninh province, five in Dien Bien province and one in Hoa Binh province.

All the new cases are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Amid the complex development of the epidemic outbreak in the COVID-19 epicenter Bac Giang province, where the coronavirus has been spreading quickly at the factories in industrial parks, the health ministry has sent a team of experts to assist the province in epidemic prevention and control measures.

A total of 169 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Vietnam on Saturday, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic broke out in Vietnam early last year.

As of Sunday morning, Vietnam had recorded 2,649 domestically transmitted cases, including 1,079 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry.