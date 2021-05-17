All Nippon Airways starts IATA Travel Pass app trial

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is inviting customers to participate in a trial of the IATA Travel Pass mobile application, which is being developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to simplify the verification of health records in line with each country’s latest travel requirements.

IATA Travel Pass will be tested on ANA’s Tokyo/Haneda – Honolulu and Tokyo/Haneda – New York/JFK routes from May 24 until June 6. The trial will further ANA’s ability to apply innovative digital solutions that help passengers travel safely while also fully complying with COVID-19 entry requirements worldwide.

Customers whose travel details meet the following requirements are eligible to volunteer for the trial.

Other eligibility requirements:

•Customers who are 18 years or older

•Customers who have a passport that contains an electronic chip

•Customers who have a smartphone that can read the NFC (Near-field communication) chip contained within their passport

•Customers who take their COVID-19 test at a specified test center

Customers who participate in the trial will be able to enjoy a discount on their COVID-19 test at certain specified test centers, and receive 1,000 ANA miles in their ANA Mileage Club account after completing the post-trial survey. Passengers can find out more about the trial at the following ANA webpage, which also includes a link to the trial registration form.

https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/topics/IATA-travel-pass/

“Passenger comfort and safety has been our top priority throughout the pandemic, and we look forward to testing IATA Travel Pass on two of our most popular international routes,” said Junichiro Miyagawa, Executive Vice President of ANA Alliances and International Affairs. “By leveraging the insights and customer feedback from this trial, our goal is to make international travel safer and more secure, and provide more convenient options to our customers.”

“We commend and look forward to working with ANA on the live trial of IATA Travel Pass. The trial will help build confidence among governments and travelers that digital health apps can safely, securely and conveniently help restart aviation. The app gives travelers a one-stop-shop to help them comply with the new rules for travel, and governments can have complete assurance in the identity of the passenger and the authenticity of the travel credentials being presented,” said Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President for Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security.

In addition to working with IATA, ANA has conducted trials for the CommonPass digital health passport in collaboration with The Commons Project. ANA is committed to exploring ways to improve the travel experience while ensuring the safety and peace of mind of passengers.