Australian PM to visit New Zealand for annual meeting

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting on May 30-31.

Morrison and his wife will arrive in Queenstown on May 30 and the talks will take place on the next day, Ardern said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic,” Ardern said.

During the visit, the two prime ministers will also engage with Australian and New Zealand business, tourism, and community leaders, according to Ardern.