Botswana detects COVID-19 variant first identified in India

Botswana on Monday reported two cases of COVID-19 B.1.617 variant which was first identified in India.

The two cases were confirmed on May 13 following a case investigation within Greater Gaborone involving people of Indian origin who arrived in the country on April 24, according to a press released from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The two cases are currently receiving medical care and remain stable with no life-threatening symptoms. All contacts have been evacuated to facility based quarantine and isolation for close monitoring, respectively, said the statement.

Botswana has so far reported 49,656 cases of COVID-19 infections, with 761 deaths.