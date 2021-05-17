Californians express concern over soaring gas prices

In Los Angeles County, the most populous U.S. county, a 21-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline just ended Saturday when it dropped to 4.17 U.S. dollars. But at some gas stations in downtown, a gallon of gasoline still can cost up to 6 dollars.

The spike in gas prices has drawn concerns of local residents.

“These prices are very bad for low-wage workers who must drive to work,” Yvonne Gonzales, a low-income household cleaner living in Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, told Xinhua. “It’s too much money. How do we get by?”

PRICE SPIKE

The average price rose by 14.5 cents during the streak, including 0.5 cent on Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2019, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA) and Oil Price Information Service.

Recent Eastern Seaboard price hikes were largely due to the massive shutdown of Colonial Pipeline, operator of the largest fuel pipeline in America. Hackers infiltrated and hijacked its financial computer system and held the company for ransom.

Acting swiftly, U.S. law enforcement shut down the hacker’s own illicit network, enabling the utilities giant to restore full operations this week, but not before widespread panic gas buying and hoarding erupted across the East Coast and parts of the Southeast.

“We are experiencing some of the economic consequences from the cyberattacks as a ripple effect,” Michael Tiberi, a California resident, told Xinhua. “It’s a combination of supply and human psychology.”

SUPPLY-DEMAND IMBALANCE

But California’s high gas prices had other determining causes too, industry experts said.

Jeffrey Spring, corporate communications manager of the Automobile Club of Southern California, said that slightly lower gasoline production and inventories had also contributed to California’s price uptick.

Spiking prices, said Spring, are more the result of lower gas production and a boom in fuel demand as commuters are heading back to their offices in the post-lockdown days.

“The drastic reduction in demand during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown created artificially lower prices at the pump a year ago and the system is now working to rebalance itself as California opens up and people start commuting again,” local resident Steve Collins told Xinhua.

Noting the huge volume of Californians taking to the road again, the AAA’s Sergio Avila said, “we’ve seen an incredible increase in demand for gasoline in the last several weeks and that’s what has really led to this last spike in prices.”

The California Energy Commission reported that California’s gasoline is supplied by local refineries and therefore not subject to significant repercussions of the ransomware attack, and that the increases were more due to higher crude oil prices.

Demand had been flooding back after the lows of the pandemic while supply was still low, according to the U.S. National Public Radio (NPR).

“The OPEC oil cartel is keeping a lid on crude oil output and U.S. oil companies have voluntarily kept their production low because when oil is more scarce, it’s more profitable,” a recent NPR report said.

INFLATION SIGNAL

U.S. President Joe Biden has said gas shortages would be largely alleviated by this weekend, but some ripples would take longer.

“It’s not like flicking on a light switch,” the president said in a short address from the White House, and “there may be some hiccups along the way.”

Meanwhile, some experts warned that the hike in gasoline price was a signal of an inflation era.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly consumer price index report, fuel price, up 28 percent in April over a year ago, was one of the items whose prices rose high last month year on year.

The index for used cars and trucks rose 10 percent in April, the biggest one-month increase since the government started tracking prices of the series in 1953. Additionally, bacon prices soared 10.7 percent last month, climbing 3.3 percent month to month and nabbing the biggest yearly increase among all food tracked in the report.

The consumer price index, which measures a basket of goods as well as energy and housing costs, rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest increase since September 2008.