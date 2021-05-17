Champions League race continues in Serie A

The race for the Champions League spots in the Serie A is still wide open as Napoli wrapped up all the three points needed to keep pace on the table while AC Milan was stunned by Cagliari after a goalless draw on Sunday.

Napoli dropped out of the top four temporarily before Sunday’s game after Juventus edged past Inter Milan, and the Partenopei had to beat Fiorentina for a return to the Champions League zone.

Lorenzo Insigne’s free kick in the first half thumped the bar, but the Italy international broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a follow-up after his spot-kick was parried away.

Insigne almost extended the lead minutes later, but his curler smacked the woodwork again.

Napoli made it 2-0 in the 67th minute when Piotr Zielinski’s attempt took a deflection off Lorenzo Venuti to go beyond a helpless Napoli goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

Milan should have secured the Champions League spot before the final round, but the Rossoneri just managed a point against Cagliari at the San Siro with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma providing two stunning saves.

The competition for the Champions League spots will go down to the wire, as Milan is level with Napoli on 76 points, one point ahead of Juventus. Milan will visit Atalanta who has already secured its place in the elite competition, while Napoli host Hellas Verona and Juve travel to Bologna.

Also on Sunday, Sampdoria won 1-0 away to Udinese, Sassuolo dominated Parma 3-1, and Benevento shared spoils with Crotone at 1-1.