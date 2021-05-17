Egypt will “spare no effort” to reach ceasefire in Gaza: FM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday that his country will spare no effort to reach a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip.

“Egypt will support peace efforts until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and the region enjoys the stability that all our peoples seek,” Shoukry told a United Nations Security Council meeting through videoconference on the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that the Israeli military operation threatens the future of peace and stability in the region, calling on the UN Security Council to take up its responsibilities to end the current conflict.

The Egyptian minister noted that there can be no peace in the region without finding a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, stressing that “the solution is the two-state solution that is acceptable to all parties.”

He affirmed that Egypt believes that achieving security and peace in the region can only be possible through establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Over the past week, the armed conflict between Israel and the Hamas-led militant groups in Gaza has been escalating, marking the fiercest fighting between the two sides since 2014.