KAYAK releases its ‘Return to Travel’ Hacker Guide

Summer travel searches are heating up, with searches up as much as 70 percent month over month (as of the last seven days).

As pent-up demand for travel takes flight, KAYAK is releasing its ‘Return to Travel’ Hacker Guide focused on where to go as restrictions ease. Whether you’ve been living the digital nomad lifestyle for the last year or it’s your first trip since the pandemic started, KAYAK’s 2021 Travel Hacker Guide aims to help you navigate where to go, what’s open and how to craft that perfect out-of-office message for some much-needed time away.

But, planning your first trip in over a year can be stressful, so KAYAK created a “Matchmaker Quiz” that pairs you with a destination on this year’s Travel Hacker Guide based on factors like how many vacation days you have and which trip you were most bummed to cancel in 2020. Travelers will be matched with destinations from one of three lists: the top 10 destinations accepting vaccinated travelers (hello vaxication!), top 10 recommendations if you’re flying solo (we know there are some of you out there) and top 10 picks to finally take that group trip that has been delayed for over a year.

On top of that, travel conditions are constantly changing (hint: recent reopening news is causing searches for destinations in Europe to spike and demand is leading to major rental car price surges). To help travelers keep a pulse on this, the guide also includes destinations seeing emerging signs of interest, where to fly for a deal and prices on hotel stays and rental cars.

“In the last couple of days, we’ve seen a huge surge in rental car searches and prices compared to 2019, particularly in outdoorsy spots like Florida, Alaska, Montana, and Hawaii,” said Matt Clarke, Vice President of North America Marketing at KAYAK. “If you’re considering one of these destinations for your next trip, we recommend booking your rental car about two months in advance before prices start to increase.”