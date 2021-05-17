Last carriage drivers remain determined to enjoy season

Today, only 16 carriage drivers are active in Rome — a city of 2.8 million residents — and four of them are Manzone’s relatives. With so few visitors to the city due to the coronavirus-related health restrictions, the horses and many of the drivers now pass their time at the 19th-century municipal stables in the city’s central Testaccio neighborhood.

Occasionally they venture out of the stables to exercise the horses, but paid rides are few and far between. Barely making any income, the drivers find it difficult to pay for the hay and grain concentrates the horses eat.

Augusto Manzone is the patriarch of one of the surviving horse-drawn carriage operator families in Italy’s capital, and he is determined not to let the pandemic stop him.

Manzone, 64, has been taking tourists around Rome in his carriage for more than 40 years. His father, who died earlier this year of coronavirus-related complications, was still driving a carriage in 2018 at the age of 93. When Manzone took over the business in the 1970s, there were 80 carriage drivers in Rome, 13 of them his relatives. They all have fallen on hard times since then.

Over the past 20 years, the city has gradually reduced the number of carriage licenses. Then, during a 2018 debate over whether pulling carriages in a big city was good for the horses, Rome officials offered carriage drivers the option to convert their licenses into permits that would allow them to drive traditional taxis, and a few carriage drivers opted to change. Later, rules were put in place to declare parts of the city off-limits to carriages to prevent them from causing congestion. Then came the pandemic, which all but eliminated Rome’s burgeoning tourism sector, the main source of business for carriage drivers.

An empty carriage park in front of the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, March 9, 2020. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Today, only 16 carriage drivers are active in Rome — a city of 2.8 million residents — and four of them are Manzone’s relatives. With so few visitors to the city due to the coronavirus-related health restrictions, the horses and many of the drivers now pass their time at the 19th-century municipal stables in the city’s central Testaccio neighborhood. Occasionally they venture out of the stables to exercise the horses, but paid rides are few and far between. Barely making any income, the drivers find it difficult to pay for the hay and grain concentrates the horses eat.

On a recent afternoon, Manzone was in the stables with his horse, Raggio delle Selve (the name roughly translates as “Sunray in the Forest”), and a few of his peers. Perched on his parked carriage he waxed philosophical about the current situation.

“Those of us still around hope that once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, the tourists will come back and business will start to return to normal,” he told Xinhua. “Until then, we have to hang on.”

Though Italy plans to open to foreign tourists who have been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, or who have a recent negative test, later this month, most analysts say they do not expect the country’s massive tourism sector to reach pre-pandemic levels until at least the second half of 2023.

No doubt, a prolonged recovery is bad news for Manzone and his fellow carriage drivers. A self-proclaimed optimist, he hopes for the arrival of more domestic tourists who would want to explore their nation’s capital in a carriage. As more Italians get vaccinated and if infection rates continue to fall, he said there could be an increase in the number of special celebrations like weddings and graduations, which could also mean work for him. Either way, giving up is not an option for him.

“If I turn out to be the last carriage driver in Rome, so be it,” he said. “If I couldn’t drive a carriage I’d have to find something else to do working with horses. I’ve done it all my life. It’s in my blood.”

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2018 shows a carriage horse waiting for passengers in front of the Pantheon in Rome, Italy. Horses have been present on the streets in the Italian capital dating back to even before legend says the city was founded 2,771 years ago. (Xinhua/Christa Leste-Lasserre) ■