Pierce, Webber and Bosh headline basketball’s 2021 Hall of Fame class

Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce, two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh and five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber were named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Sunday.

The announcement came a day after the induction of the Class of 2020 which included Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett.

Bryant and the others were voted into the Hall of Fame as the 2020 class, but the formal induction ceremony was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 class is headlined by Garnett’s teammate on the 2008 NBA champion Celtics and 10-time All-Star Pierce. He is joined by Bosh, who won NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. The list also includes 2004 champion and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace and five-time All-Star Webber.

The class of 2021 will be enshrined on September 11.