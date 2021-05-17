Qatar reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 213,183 in total

The Qatari Health Ministry on Sunday announced 256 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 213,183, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 770 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 207,077, while the fatalities increased by four to 530, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,970,800 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,035,475.