SAS resumes Oslo – New York route

The Oslo – New York route will start with two weekly round trips, departing from Oslo on Wednesdays and Saturdays and returning on Thursdays and Sundays. SAS will then continuously review a possible increase in frequency based on demand.

The route provides easy access to city breaks in New York and onward travel to the rest of the USA via Newark Liberty International Airport’s many transfer options.

“SAS is very pleased to be able to resume direct intercontinental routes with an attractive schedule from Oslo. Many people are looking forward to visiting family and friends in the USA and our customers have been requesting this route in particular. The New York route will also be important for Norwegian fish exports,” says EVP and Norway director Kjetil Håbjørg.

On 13 March 2020, the pandemic put a temporary stop to SAS’ direct route between Oslo and New York. Over a year later, the route is finally reopening and will be operated by the Airbus A330 with 266 seats. SAS will also continue to fly to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington from Copenhagen.