New biography shines light on Disney star David Tomlinson

For those with a passion for golden age cinema and Disney, the new biography of David Tomlinson will hit the spot. In fact, so enduring is his legacy that Amazon sold out on the first day of publication.



Known to millions for his continually perplexed expression, Tomlinson symbolised post-war British comedy in a string of classic movies, including All For Mary, Three Men in a Boat, Carry On Admiral, Hotel Sahara, Follow that Horse and Up the Creek.

Nathan Morley’s new biography ‘Disney’s British Gentleman: The Life and career of David Tomlinson’ tells how he distinguished himself as an RAF pilot during the war, but also endured a turbulent, tumultuous personal life.

In 1943, his new American wife committed suicide with her two children by jumping from the top floor of a New York hotel. Not long after, a brief romance with an Icelandic beauty ended with her marrying the founder of the American Nazi Party.

‘One thing you can’t say about David Tomlinson was that he led an uneventful life,’ says Morley. ‘He was shaped by the events of the 20th century – and frequently involved in them’.

When Tomlinson finally found comfort with his second wife, Audrey,in the 1950s, he fought to have their son, Willie, recognized as one of the first British cases of autism. ‘This is an important but little known part of his life – he championed autism causes and played an important role in raising awareness in a time when little was known about the condition’.

However, it was playing ‘affable asses’ in a string of British cinema classics and West End shows that he will forever be remembered. In the sixties, he became the toast of Hollywood as one of Disney’s most beloved icons, starring in Mary Poppins, The Love Bug, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

‘Obviously the book looks at all of his films, but for American readers there is a special interest in his Hollywood works,’ Morley explained. ‘Mary Poppins was was one of the biggest box office earners of the 1960s, as was The Love Bug’.

Morley has cast the net far and wide, and the book includes contributions from Griff Rhys Jones, Frances De La Tour, Shirley Eaton, Vera Day, Geoffrey Boycott, Jill St. John, Michele Lee, Judy Spires, Gyles Brandreth and countless others.

Comedian Miles Jupp gave the book top marks, saying it was: ‘A wonderful account of a life filled with far more ups and downs than its subject’s languid demeanour ever suggested’. It also featured as the cover story on the April edition of ‘The Oldie,’ with critic Craig Brown describing the book as ‘terrific’.

