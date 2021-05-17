Travel: Brits flock to Portugal for summer sun

(Famagusta Gazette) PORTUGAL is set for a holiday bonanza as Brits head there for early summer holidays. Tourists from England, Scotland and Wales are expected to jet off for some early summer sun from Monday as the ban on foreign holidays is lifted.

Travellers will now be able to visit 12 countries on the government’s green list, including Portugal and Israel, without isolating on their return.

But the vast majority of tourist destinations –including Cyprus – remain on the amber and red lists, meaning travellers must quarantine when they get back.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said there were definite signs of an early rebound in travel to European destinations.

In a separate development, as of today, millions of people in Britain can now socialise indoors in limited numbers, hug loved ones and visit pubs and restaurants indoors.