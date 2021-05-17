Turkey registers 10,512 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 10,512 new COVID-19 cases, including 920 symptomatic patients, raising the tally to 5,117,374.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 223 to 44,760, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,947,256 after 14,418 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish health ministry.

A total of 202,243 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 50,869,896.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 14,961,000 people have been vaccinated so far.