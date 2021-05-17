UN decries fresh violence in South Sudan’s Pibor

The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the fresh escalation of violence in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area in the eastern part of the country.

Nicholas Haysom, special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, said the violence between community-based militias, similar to the serious conflict witnessed in early 2020 will cause further displacement of civilians and threats to life-saving food aid stationed in the area.

“However, the protection of citizens, wherever they are, from militia violence is first and foremost the responsibility of the government and its security officials,” he said in a statement issued in Juba.

Haysom said the sudden escalation of violence has led to increased displacement and the suspension of humanitarian operations in Gumuruk and Verteth, where food was being distributed. He called on the government to prevent a repeat of this violence, take steps to address the root causes, and fulfill its responsibility to protect civilians.

The UN mission said it’s continuing to establish temporary bases and intensify patrols in the affected areas to deter violence.

UNMISS is also working with political and traditional leaders to promote reconciliation through peace conferences and is supporting efforts to secure the release of abducted women and children.

A human rights report issued by UNMISS, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights found that, during January and August 2020, thousands of fighters from Dinka, Nuer and Murle militias conducted coordinated attacks on villages, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians. Women and children were also abducted, and dozens of women were raped.