UNIFIL says cooperating with Lebanon, Israel to maintain border security

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Sunday that it has deployed peacekeepers on the border between Lebanon and Israel, Elnashra local news website reported.

The UNIFIL has been continuously cooperating with Lebanese Armed Forces and Israeli army to maintain peace on the border, the report said.

“We are working since the beginning of the border protests to guarantee security in this area and prevent further escalation,” the UNIFIL said.

It added that it has opened an investigation into the latest incident, during which one Lebanese man was shot and killed by Israeli army when demonstrators in support of Palestinians tried to break through the border fence.