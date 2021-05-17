Violence continues in Israel and Gaza

This is the 7th day of air-strikes and rocket attacks between Gaza and Israel.

Health Officials in Gaza say that 50 children have now died.

On Sunday, the Israeli army bombed the home of the political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas – he was not thought to be inside.

At the same time, Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed at least 33 people.

Pressure to stop the violence is mounting.

Currently the US envoy Hady Amr is attempting to arrange mediations with Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials to reinforce what US diplomats said was the need for a sustainable calm. On Saturday, veteran Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi said she didn’t hold much hope that Amr’s involvement would lead to a stop in the fighting.

A UN Security Council meeting is set to take place later and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is holding emergency talks on the situation.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue to respond forcefully to rocket attacks.

Since the fighting began at least 181 people have been killed in Gaza, whilst ten people, including two children, have been killed by militant attacks on Israel.