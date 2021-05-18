Azzurri extends contract with head coach Mancini to 2026

The head coach of Italy national team Roberto Mancini has penned a new deal with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) until 2026, the president of FIGC Gabriele Gravina confirmed on Monday.

The former Inter Milan boss took over the job in May, 2018, after the Azzurri failed to advance to the World Cup in Russia. The 56-year-old quickly revived the four-time World Cup champion as it made 10 wins out of 10 to move into the EURO 2020.

“We wanted to give continuity to our work, beyond winning a trophy, there’s a project to work on,” said Gravina.

Italy will host Turkey in the opening game of Euro 2020 in Rome on June 11.