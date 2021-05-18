Carmaker Stellantis signs strategic agreement with Foxconn

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-leading vehicle maker in terms of production capacity, announced on Monday a strategic partnership with Chinese electronics giant, the Foxconn Technology Group, though details reportedly will be made public on Tuesday.

According to Italian media reports, the strategic partnership has been in the works for more than a year, started by Fiat-Chrysler and Foxconn, before the merger of Italian-American carmaker Fiat-Chrysler and France’s Peugeot Group that created Stellantis.

The reports said the goal of the strategic partnership is to aid in the development of electric and inter-connected vehicles under the Stellantis banner.

The partnership will focus on the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicles, mobile software technologies, and solid-state batteries. The initial focus will be on the Chinese market, according to the news reports.

After the merger between Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot Group, Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said developing its stable of electric, hybrid, and other environmentally friendly vehicles would be one of the company’s two top priorities, along with gaining market share in China.

Stellantis shares finished trading Monday at 15.07 euros (18.31 U.S. dollars), an increase of 1.4 percent compared to Friday’s closing price.