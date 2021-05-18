Covid batters Ryanair, profits slump

Europe’s largest budget airline Ryanair has reported a net loss of 815 million euros (about 990 million U.S. dollars) for the fiscal year 2021 (FY21) which ended on March 31 of this year.

In a statement released on its website, the airline attributed the loss mainly to a drastic drop in the number of passengers it handled in the year due to the flight bans and travel restrictions imposed by many European governments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 12 months to March 31, 2021, the airline handled a total of 27.5 million passengers, down 81 percent when compared with the 148.6 million passengers it carried in the previous fiscal year, said the statement, adding that Ryanair’s revenue for FY21 also fell by 81 percent to 1.64 billion euros from 8.49 billion euros in the previous fiscal year.

Ryanair predicted in the statement that the number of passengers it will handle in the fiscal year 2022 is likely to be towards the lower end of its previously guided range of 80 million to 120 million.

“We also believe that the likely outcome for FY22 is currently close to breakeven, assuming that a successful rollout of vaccines this summer allows a timely easing of European Govt. travel restrictions on intra-European traffic in time for the peak travel period of July, Aug. and Sept.,” said the statement.

The statement also said that in December 2020 Ryanair Group increased its firm order for the Boeing 737-8200 aircraft from 135 to 210 and the first aircraft of these orders is expected to be delivered in late May with over 60 of them likely to be received before the peak summer of the next year.

These new aircraft have four percent more seats, 16 percent lower fuel burn and 40 percent lower noise emissions and will enable Ryanair Group to grow its annual traffic to 200 million passengers over the next five years, said the statement. (1 euro=1.215 U.S. dollars)