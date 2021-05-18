Cyprus, France hold joint air exercise

Cyprus and France conducted a joint air exercise on Tuesday, with French Rafale fighter planes making low passes over parts of Cyprus, including the capital Nicosia, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The exercise, code-named “Talos 2021,” took place within the framework of the defense cooperation program between Cyprus and France, said the statement, adding that it gave the personnel the opportunity to check the Cypriot defense systems and train in a real environment.

The French planes taking part in the exercise took off from Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier as it sailed off the Cypriot coast.

Similar exercises have been held in the past.