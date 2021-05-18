Egypt to allocate 500 mln USD for reconstructing Gaza Strip

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi pledged on Tuesday 500 million U.S. dollars for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip witnessing escalated tensions.

“Due to the latest developments in Gaza Strip, Egypt will allocate 500 million dollars for the reconstruction of the Palestinian coastal enclave,” the Egyptian Presidency posted on its Facebook page.

Egyptian specialized companies will participate in the reconstruction work, it added.

The initiative was announced by Sisi in a meeting with the French and the Jordanian counterparts in Paris for finding a possible path to the discussions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Minister of Health Hala Zayed said Egypt has sent 65 tons of medicine and medical services to Palestine to support the wounded people in Gaza.

“Three hospitals have been prepared in North Sinai to receive the Palestinians wounded in the ongoing clashes, who arrive via Rafah border crossing,” Zayed said.

Egyptian authorities on Sunday opened the Rafah border crossing, the only crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Tensions started in Jerusalem last month and further escalated on May 10 when hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound.

The health authority in Gaza said that since the start of the military confrontation, 213 Palestinians have been killed, 61 of them children.