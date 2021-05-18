Germany remains cautious about summer season despite lower COVID-19 infections: official

The German government remained cautious with regards to the summer season despite decreasing daily COVID-19 infections, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

Lower infection figures and the vaccination campaign which was running with great momentum were “good news, that can really make us confident,” Seibert told a press conference.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention, daily infections continued to fall as there were 5,412 new cases reported on Monday, around 1,500 fewer than last week.

Despite the development, it was important not to be too hasty, said Seibert.

“We have not yet achieved the conditions to enjoy a relaxed summer like last year,” stressed Seibert, adding that the goal is still to significantly reduce the number of infections in Germany.

A year ago, the nationwide seven-day COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 citizens only stood at five, Seibert reminded. On Monday, the figure was at around 83, according to the RKI.

“We are not yet where we want to be,” said Seibert. Wearing face masks, keeping distance, testing and using the COVID-19-warning app remained important in the fight against the pandemic.

To date, Germany has recorded almost 3.6 million COVID-19 infections and 86,160 deaths, according to the RKI.