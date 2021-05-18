Italy supports initiatives to end political stalemate in Lebanon

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni said on Monday that Italy supports any initiative that would contribute to overcoming the current political stalemate in Lebanon, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency reported.

“The European Union is currently studying all means at its disposal to take a balanced and effective step in this context,” Sereni said following her meeting at Baabda Palace with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

She noted that any solution must assure the need to protect the population and improve all living conditions.

Sereni also reiterated Italy’s urgent call for Lebanese political parties to set aside their differences and cooperate in forming a new government that would put Lebanon back on track for sustainable development.

The Italian official emphasized that Italy considers Lebanon as a key player for the peace and stability in the Middle East.

Sereni also confirmed Italy’s commitment to reconstruction in Lebanon following last year’s Beirut port’s blasts which killed at least 200 people, injured around 6,000 others and destroyed a big part of the city.

For his part, President Aoun thanked Italy for its contribution in development projects in Lebanon.

The president added that his priority is to form a cabinet and implement reforms including the fight against corruption.

Sereni arrived in Lebanon on Sunday for an official visit to discuss with Lebanese authorities means of cooperation between the two countries.