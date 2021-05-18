Latvia’s ruling coalition postpones talks on government reshuffle

Latvia’s government coalition on Monday postponed talks on a government reshuffle and agreed to reopen the negotiations following the upcoming local elections in early June, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said at a news conference.

A redistribution of ministers’ portfolios is looming in the cabinet following Minister for Economics Janis Vitenbergs’ decision to switch political parties by quitting KPV LV and joining the National Alliance.

Complying with KPV LV party’s demand, Karins removed Vitenbergs from office, appointing Minister of Agriculture Kaspars Gerhards of the National Alliance as acting minister for economics. Meanwhile, four members of parliament of KPV LV left the party, pledging loyalty to the Karins-led government.

As a result of these developments, Latvia’s five coalition partners — the prime minister’s New Unity party, alliance For Development/For, the New Conservative Party, the National Alliance and KPV LV decided to renegotiate their coalition agreement, which means a redistribution of at least some ministers’ portfolios.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Karins said that with just weeks left before municipal elections, “now is not the time for such important talks” as politicians are engaged in campaigning.

The prime minister indicated that the coalition partners will restart the talks on June 7 to “refresh the government’s agenda.”

Latvia’s local elections are scheduled for June 5, 2021.